Digitas India and Medimix find a new way to pay tribute to Nurses

Medimix wanted to wish all nurses a Happy International Nurses Day on May 12, 2020 and they wanted to do it right. While Medimix as a brand stands for keeping people immune and cared for, no one does it better than nurses.
To appreciate and applaud the efforts these nurses are putting in to help every individual during this pandemic, Medimix took a creative leap and found an innovative way to pay tribute to these heroes. How? By letting the world know how to address them with a title they much deserve. This is an ode to the most caring and loving warriors ever, who redefine what it means to be a hero.
Sharing his views, Rolf Hennessey (Creative Director, Digitas Bangalore) said, “In these uncertain times, healthcare workers across the globe have redefined their roles. So the team found a simple but engaging way to celebrate them.”