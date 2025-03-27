Diljit Dosanjh fronts Levi’s new campaign

Levi’s has launched its latest campaign, ‘Easy in Levi’s’, featuring global brand ambassador Diljit Dosanjh. The campaign focuses on promoting relaxed and loose fits as part of the brand’s new collection.

The brand has partnered with Diljit Dosanjh as part of its ongoing focus on blending denim heritage with contemporary style in India. Dosanjh, known for his influence across music, film, and fashion, will front the brand’s latest campaign.

The ‘Easy in Levi’s’ campaign introduces new relaxed and loose fits. The 555™ Relaxed Straight offers a straight-leg fit with added room for everyday wear. The 568™ Loose Straight features a relaxed, straight-leg design inspired by the ’90s. The 578 Baggy has an oversized fit with stacked ankles, drawing from ’90s streetwear.

The campaign features a series of montage films showing Diljit Dosanjh wearing Levi’s Loose Fits during a soundcheck and in everyday settings. The films highlight the comfort and relaxed fit of the collection, emphasising ease of movement and wear.

“With ‘Easy in Levi’s®’, we’re tapping into the growing demand for relaxed and loose silhouettes that marry comfort with style,” says Amisha Jain, managing director and SVP, South Asia, Middle East and Africa at Levi Strauss & Co. “Diljit Dosanjh brings this vision to life, proving that when you feel good in what you wear, effortless style follows.”