Diljit Dosanjh grooves in auto in Zomato Live's first ad

Zomato Live, the ticketing arm of Zomato, has launched its first campaign to promote the LIVE tab on the Zomato app, encouraging users to explore entertainment and events. The campaign comprises two digital films featuring the music sensation Diljit Dosanjh and stand-up comic Rahul Dua who tease the audience with a sneak peek into their performance and urges them to book the full experience via Zomato Live.

The campaign promotes awareness of Zomato Live's entertainment offerings accessible via the Zomato app. Conceptualised in-house by the Zomato team, the two films are based on the premise of a customer’s accidental discovery of the LIVE tab while using the Zomato app for food ordering and delivery.

In the first film featuring Diljit Dosanjh, an ordinary auto ride for a customer takes a starry route when an accidental tap on the Zomato Live tab takes them to the Diljit universe, where the pop sensation teases the user with a verse from his classic hit.

In the second film, a customer scrolls through the Zomato app during his lunch break at work, unexpectedly gets teleported to Rahul Dua’s stand-up comic act by accidentally tapping on the Zomato Live tab. In both films, the talents set the tone and mood for their signature experience and nudge the users to book the full experience through Zomato Live via LIVE tab.

The digital-first campaign will also have OOH extensions across cities like Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore.