Diljit Dosanjh teams up with Mario Rusk as Brand Ambassador

Mario Rusk has signed Indian actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh as its official brand ambassador. The decision to bring Diljit Dosanjh on board stems from his immense popularity and his remarkable ability to connect with audiences spanning generations and regions. His universal appeal transcends cultural boundaries, endearing him to people from all walks of life. Known for his cheerful persona, Diljit perfectly embodies the essence of Mario Rusk – a brand that stands for togetherness, joy, and a sense of belonging. This alignment of values and attributes makes Diljit Dosanjh an ideal choice to represent the brand, fostering emotional bonds with Mario's consumers.