Dinesh Karthik proposes to Dipika Pallikal in Mia by Tanishq's Valentines Day ad

Mia by Tanishq, a jewellery brand, presents its Valentine’s Day campaign featuring sports icons and real-life couple, Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal. Conceptualised by Famous Innovations, the campaign focuses on modern love and gifting, showing the couple's bond.

The campaign shows meaningful gifting with a mix of humour and emotion. It starts with Dipika waking up to Dinesh, who humorously narrates her morning routine while bringing her breakfast. Inside the breakfast tray is a Mia box with a Mia Toi-et-Moi ring. Dinesh proposes, and Dipika responds with a witty reply before he places the ring on her finger.

Speaking about the campaign, Shyamala Ramanan, business head, Mia by Tanishq, said, “At Mia, we believe love is woven into the fabric of everyday moments, the whispered promises, the thoughtful gestures that speak louder than words. This Valentine’s Day, we celebrate the beauty of these delightful surprises and the joy of gifting through our heartwarming film featuring Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal. Just like their story, we hope every Mia piece you gift your partner becomes a romantic gesture that echoes in their heart, a love that grows brighter with each passing day.”

George Kovoor, chief creative officer, Famous Innovations (South), said, “Every year, couples strive to make Valentine’s Day unforgettable. This year, Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal provide them the perfect inspiration. In this film, they craft a truly romantic moment—with a dazzling twist. The highlight comes when DK transforms a simple gesture into an extraordinary memory by gifting Dipika a stunning Mia diamond ring. Together, DK and Dipika not only make this Valentine’s Day film exceptional but also beautifully embody everything Mia represents in their own unique and heartfelt way.”

Mia by Tanishq has launched the Cupid Edit 3.0, a Valentine’s Day collection featuring around 40 pieces of jewellery.