Dino Morea features in an ASMR video for Nykaa's Pink Summer Sale, offering discounts and savings

For the first time ever, over 30K+ styles from the glamorous Global Store will be on discounts and brands like Cider will be offering discounts up to 55%

Elevate your fashion game with irresistible discounts and exclusive offers from top brands at Nykaa Fashion with up to 50% off and receive a gift voucher for an extra 10% off on your next order from Forever New, up to 70% off plus a gift voucher for an extra ₹500 off on your next order on Vero Moda and a 30% off and grab a gift voucher for an extra 10% off on your next order from Fable Street.

Elevate your style and accessorize with finesse with upto 75% off and receive a complimentary surprise gift with every order from Azai and Pipa Bella on Nykaa Fashion and up to 60% on Accessorize London.

Get up to 60% off on Nykd by Nykaa along with transparent straps on every order.

International styles and high fashion from Revolve will be available at up to 80% off in a special Revolve Bash