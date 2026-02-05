Dinshaw’s brings dadi ji into the rap arena with AI-generated films

Dinshaw’s has rolled out a new set of ads that lean fully into generative AI, placing its products at the centre of an unexpected rap battle—between a swaggering Dinshaw’s character and a sharp-tongued dadi ji.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DUNddaZDbnB/?igsh=MTB0dHlvdWo4enQ5MQ==

Set in a classic rap battle arena, the two films play out as lyrical face-offs around everyday food truths. One film debates why paneer made with Dinshaw’s dairy is superior, while the other pits the benefits of ghee against each other, with dadi ji holding her ground through wit, rhyme and old-school wisdom. The humour lies in the contrast—modern rap culture meeting generational authority—while the product messaging stays simple and rooted in daily Indian kitchens.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DUAyoy4km16/?igsh=MWJtMnN6bGp4YXlmZA==

What stands out is that the films are entirely AI-generated, from visuals and character styling to performances and pacing, marking a clear shift in how legacy FMCG brands are experimenting with content creation. Rather than chasing hyper-realism, the ads lean into stylisation and exaggeration, letting AI amplify entertainment value without overcomplicating the message.

Founded in 1932 in Nagpur, Dinshaw’s has long been associated with dairy staples and ice creams, built on familiarity and trust across generations. By placing a dadi ji at the heart of a rap battle, the brand cleverly bridges its heritage with contemporary formats—using AI not as a gimmick, but as a storytelling shortcut to stay culturally current.

The campaign signals how Indian brands are increasingly using AI to create high-frequency, pop-culture-driven advertising.