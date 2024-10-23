Dior taps Sonam Kapoor as its new brand ambassador

Dior, a luxury fashion brand has named Sonam Kapoor its brand ambassador. The news comes after the Indian film star attended the French multinational fashion house's show at Paris Fashion Week last month.

Advertisment

The new appointment is part of the luxury label's ambitions in the rapidly growing Indian market, as mentioned in a report by Hindustan Times.

Dior reportedly said in a statement, “A multi talented personality, the actress, producer and fashion icon henceforth embodies the audacity, grace and elegance of Dior style, femininity constantly reinvented. More than ever, this unique alliance celebrates the powerful cultural ties that have united Dior and India since the very beginning of the house.”

Sonam Kapoor will don collections crafted by Maria Grazia Chiuri, Dior's womenswear creative director.