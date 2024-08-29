Disha Patani represents the ‘Fit is Fab’ philosophy through her collaboration with SOFIT almond drink

The film opens with Disha Patani receiving texts from her massive fanbase, asking for her diet regime, fitness tips, favorite exercises and more. As she gets ready for her workout, her phone buzzes continuously with questions and compliments. Following a diverse range of workouts, Disha heads to her fridge and grabs SOFIT Almond Drink. She is shown relishing it and then reveals that incorporating SOFIT Almond Drink in her daily diet helps her stay fit from the inside and fabulous on the outside. The film concludes with the director calling "cut", but Disha continues to savour her drink, showcasing her genuine love for SOFIT Almond Drink.