Disney+ Hotstar launches a meme-inspired promotion for 'Brahmāstra'

Ranbir Kapoor takes a dig at the film and its massive promotional activity in a recent ad for its OTT release.
After Brahmāstra's theatrical release in September, it became the subject of several memes. Now, Disney+ Hotstar is using the subjects of those same memes to promote the film's OTT release.
In a recent ad, actor Ranbir Kapoor is seen ranting about the manic promotions every film release demands. During the rant, he touches upon various themes that the film was mocked for. For example, he mentions that actress Alia Bhatt would not have called out 'Shiva' as many times as they had to do promotions for the film. He even takes a dig at a film's dialogue, 'Light aa rahi hai'.
While communicating the essential message that the film is now releasing on Disney+ Hotstar, the platform has kept it real. For starters, Kapoor has admitted in previous interviews that he finds film promotions a tiresome exercise. Moreover, the makers have been extensively promoting the film for months and this ad stresses that the film needs no more promotions. Kapoor also mentions the widely known fact that he's soon going to be a father.
Director Ayan Mukerji, while announcing the film's release on Instagram earlier this week, wrote, “We have continued to work on the movie since its theatrical release to refine the movie technically for your phones, televisions and computers… added a few subtle things to the movie… and I am excited for 'Brahmāstra' to be in your homes soon so it can be experienced afresh in the most convenient manner."