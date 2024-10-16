Disney+ Hotstar teams up with Nitro Commerce for AI advertising solution

Nitro Commerce, AI powered martech solutions provider, announces the launch of Nitro Ads, an AI-powered advertising platform that provides an alternative to the traditional Meta and Google ecosystems. Nitro Ads, driven by Nitro’s proprietary NitroAi algorithm, allows advertisers to target high-intent users across a wide spectrum of publishers, creating a whole new avenue for performance-driven marketing.

Advertisment

Powered by advanced first-party data and a patent-pending algorithm, Nitro Ads enhances the precision of targeting by identifying users with strong purchase intent at decision-making stages. This offers advertisers the ability to increase Return on Ad Spend (RoAS) by up to 5x.

To fuel its AI-powered ads, Nitro has partnered with Disney+Hotstar, ensuring that campaigns reach consumers on platforms where they are most engaged.

Umair Mohammed, founder of Nitro Commerce, highlights the significance of this solution: "Our vision with Nitro Ads is to offer brands an intelligent, performance-driven channel that moves beyond traditional platforms like Meta and Google. By collaborating with Disney+ Hotstar, we enable advertisers to connect with the right audience at the right time, ensuring that every ad dollar is optimised for performance. With the depreciation of cookies, we see this as an opportunity to reshape advertising in a more privacy-centric and data-compliant way that benefits both advertisers and users."

Mohammed further emphasised Nitro Ads’ mission to create deeper customer engagement: “Through our unique AI-driven technology and partnerships, we’re not just delivering ads; we’re providing advertisers with the tools to maximise engagement and conversion. Our platform ensures that campaigns are personalised, relevant, and delivered with precision, driving real business outcomes for brands.”