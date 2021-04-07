Disney+ Hotstar VIP introduces multilingual anthem for IPL 2021

The anthem is titled 'India Ki Vibe Alag Hai' and has been produced by electronic musician Nucleya.
This Vivo Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Disney+ Hotstar VIP is giving cricket fans a new reason to enjoy the game by launching a multilingual anthem titled ‘India Ki Vibe Alag Hai’. The anthem has been produced by Nucleya and features tracks sung by eight rappers - Dee MC, RAK, J19 Squad, Satyum, Vithika Sheru, Maharya, Gubbi, and Rawal.
Capturing the inter-city rivalry and friendly banter, the anthem showcases the emotions cricket fans usually display - pride, heartbreak, happiness and celebrations. Each language showcased in the video can be seen with a signature hook step to commemorate big moments from the matches. The video has been shot across eight team cities and the anthem attempts to capture the competitive spirit of fans that is synonymous with the IPL.
So, whether it's Delhi dancing to Shikhar Dhawan’s ‘Gabru step’, or Mumbai taking on ‘arm rotations’ to represent Keiron Pollard’s victorious moves - there is a dance to celebrate every high point of the tournament. Fans can join in the ‘cradle move’ with Punjab’s super player Chris Gayle, and Chennai can rejoice with Dwayne Bravo’s ‘Champion dance’. Jofra Archer’s iconic ‘Call me maybe’ dance represents Rajasthan. Hyderabad will now be able to celebrate with Rashid Khan’s ‘finger rotation’ movement, Kolkata’s iconic ‘Arm Thrusting’ with Andre Russell, and Bengaluru ‘blowing a kiss’ like Virat Kohli.
Speaking about the anthem, Nucleya said, “The passion with which IPL fans support their teams in moments of victory or loss is simply amazing! This anthem is an ode to that very love and competitive spirit. ‘India Ki Vibe Alag Hai’ captures the quirks of each city, but showcases the shared love of cricket among all fans. This is the first time that I have created an anthem in eight languages and worked so closely with talent from different cultural backgrounds.”
Starting April 9 (tomorrow, Friday), all live matches of Vivo IPL 2021 will be exclusively available to new and existing subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP (Rs 399 for 12 months) and Disney+ Hotstar Premium (Rs 1,499 for 12 months). Fans can access commentary in eight languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bangla, Malayalam, and an exclusive feed-in Marathi.
Disney+ Hotstar VIP will also soon be home to some of the most anticipated titles of the year. These include films that will directly release on the platform (‘The Big Bull’ and ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’), global movies and shows (‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’) dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, and upcoming exclusive Hotstar Specials shows in seven languages (such as ‘Special Ops 1.5’, Season 2 of ‘Aarya’).