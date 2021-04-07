Disney+ Hotstar VIP introduces multilingual anthem for IPL 2021

Speaking about the anthem, Nucleya said, “The passion with which IPL fans support their teams in moments of victory or loss is simply amazing! This anthem is an ode to that very love and competitive spirit. ‘India Ki Vibe Alag Hai’ captures the quirks of each city, but showcases the shared love of cricket among all fans. This is the first time that I have created an anthem in eight languages and worked so closely with talent from different cultural backgrounds.”