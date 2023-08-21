Disney+ Hotstar’s campaign highlights free streaming on mobile of Asia Cup and ICC World Cup 2023

Conceptualized by Tanmay Bhat, Deviah Bopanna and team Moonshot. The ad film is directed by Kishore Iyer.
Disney+ Hotstar has unveiled its campaign ‘Bas Aao. #FreeMeinDekhteJao’, focusing on its proposition of ‘FREE on mobile’. The platform has lifted its paywall for mobile and tablet only viewers for both Asia Cup and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup this year to further democratize the game of cricket.
Starting 30th August, the Asia Cup brings some of the biggest cricket rivalries at the forefront with teams going head-to-head to win the coveted trophy. Cricket lovers can watch all the matches from 3:00 PM (IST) LIVE & Exclusive on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Network.
Disney+ Hotstar’s new campaign for the Asia Cup 2023 takes a light-hearted and funny twist on the audience’s urge to catch the action packed matches anywhere - anytime on their mobile devices. Conceptualized by Tanmay Bhat, Deviah Bopanna and team Moonshot, the platform released a film that showcases the intensity of India’s love for cricket. The ad film is directed by Kishore Iyer.
Speaking about the campaign, a Disney+ Hotstar spokesperson said, “Cricket holds a special place in the hearts of Indians, and we want to make this sport even more accessible to our users. By offering the opportunity to watch the Asia Cup and the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 for free on mobiles, we are geared up to take cricket to every corner of the country and tap into digital-first audiences. The campaign film too reflects the same ethos, bringing to light the lengths we Indians go to follow cricket, along with Disney+ Hotstar’s commitment to delivering a top-notch and convenient viewing experience.”
Adding to the thrill and fervor, the anticipated comebacks of big players such as KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, and Shreyas Iyer to the Asia Cup will add a dynamic edge to the matches, making the tournament even more enthralling for fans. Starting August 30th, the tournament, co-hosted by Sri Lanka and Pakistan, will feature a total of six teams - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal – battling it out for the winning spot.
The Group Stage of the tournament will be played from 30th August to 5th September, with India and Pakistan going head-to-head on 2nd September. The next stage will be played from 6th September to 15th September, and the final match is scheduled for 17th September.