Disney Star Network's targeted ads delivers premium audience reach in top metros

The introduction of a targeted advertising solution on Linear TV through a collaboration between Disney Star Network and Tata Play, is transforming the landscape for brands that have previously hesitated to engage with linear advertising. The concerns about spillover and large campaign costs were eased by creating an exclusive audience group, which significantly lowered the entry barriers.

Brands are seising the opportunity to execute a high visibility campaign among Linear TV’s premium audiences, complementing their digital exclusive audience across mobile and CTV. This breakthrough innovation offering targeted ads on Disney Star Network’s HD entertainment channels and top-rated shows attracted advertisers like Amazon which has executed three campaigns for Amazon Fresh and Prime Speed delivery. Flipkart launched their “Big Billion Day” campaign recently to access this affluent metro cohort. Brands from D2C, BFSI, Pharma, Media and Entertainment and FMCG have attained a significant push to their growth with these targeted campaigns on Linear TV.

“We are thrilled with the response received for our new Addressable Ads solution on our linear network of HD channels. Through this one-of-a-kind ad-solution launched in collaboration with Tata Play, we have introduced an array of possibilities for brands who have specific business objectives and want to target affluent metro audiences only. We look forward to many more successful campaigns during the festive season,” said Dev Shenoy, head of entertainment, ad sales and strategy, Disney Star.

Tata Play tested this differentiated ad product to enhance Linear HD audiences and drive app downloads for its OTT aggregation platform, Tata Play Binge. Pallavi Puri, chief commercial and content officer at Tata Play remarked on the campaign’s success “To promote our Tata Play Binge campaign, we leveraged the addressable ads platform to effectively target the metro viewers of Disney Star Network’s HD channels, and it resulted in a 17% jump in app downloads. We believe this is a remarkable standard for efficacy and ROI.”

Riversoft, a water softener start-up, was an early user of this new ad product and saw significant double-digit growth in its e-commerce sales. Ashutosh Kedawat, Riversoft founder commented on the onsumer response to this campaign “We wanted to try out Linear TV for our ad campaign and we were looking for a plan with less spill over that helps us reach our target audience. Disney Star Network presented a plan targeting the top 8 metros which also coincided with our target audience. We were really delighted to see how well the campaign performed.”

Other D2C brands and start-ups ventured into Linear TV advertising successfully using this pioneering ad product. Perfora, a GenZ first oral care brand that is reimagining teeth whitening with safe and effective solutions, in its inaugural TV campaign expanded its audience by tapping into millennials. The campaign saw a significant surge in website traffic and resulted in increased brand search volume during its run. Gourmet snack brand 4700BC, witnessed a sizeable increase in quick commerce orders. Third Wave Coffee, saw its store footfalls rise across Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bangalore resulting in high double-digit revenue growth.

While this one-of-a-kind ad product on Linear TV attracted many new brands, existing FMCG advertiser such as Freedom Oil leveraged this ad product to reach out to niche audience cohort of Hindi content viewers in the Southern metros.