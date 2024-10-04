Ditipriya promotes worry free Durga Puja feasts with ENO Chewy Bites

As the festive season approaches, ENO, an antacid brand, started its Durga puja campaign centred around its latest offering ENO Chewy Bites. Designed to tackle acidity on the go as Durga Puja in Bengal is a cultural phenomenon where food and festivities go hand in hand. It's a time to indulge in both visual and culinary delights, bonding with loved ones while savouring the best of festive food.

The campaign kicks off with a captivating brand film featuring Ditipriya, where she takes a spin on the iconic Bengali saying "Aasche bochor abar hobe" – a phrase traditionally used to express the longing for next year’s Durga Puja celebrations. ENO Chewy Bites promises fast and effective relief from acidity, letting people partake in the joy of the next plate with confidence and worry-free.

The campaign also includes actors like Priyanka Sarkar, Bonny Sengupta, Arjun Chakraborty, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Neel Bhattacharya, Trina Saha, and Darshana Banik visiting pandals at various locations across Kolkata. The campaign also features influencer activations, with prominent macro influencers from Kolkata participating in the festivities and sharing their experiences with their followers.

Commenting on the exciting new campaign, Bineet Jain, category head, ENO said- “Durga Puja is a time of togetherness, celebration, and indulgence in rich, delicious foods that bring people closer. However, with all the festive feasting, acidity can often disrupt the joy of the occasion. With our Eno Chewy Bites Durga Puja campaign, we wanted to ensure that nothing comes between people and their love for festive food. Our latest offering provides fast, on the go relief from acidity, allowing everyone to embrace the true spirit of Puja—savouring every moment and every bite without discomfort. Hence our campaign celebrates the deep cultural connection with food making Eno the trusted partner for all the food explorations”.

Speaking on the brand film and communication strategy, Ambarish Majumdar, Ice Media Lab - adds, “With Durga Puja being such a vibrant celebration of culture, food, and togetherness, we wanted to create a campaign that reflects the joy and indulgence of the season. ENO Chewy Bites, with its fast relief from acidity, fits perfectly into the festive narrative, allowing people to enjoy every moment, every bite, without interruption. The film’s creative concept of intertwining the cultural richness of Pujo with the practical benefit of the product truly captures the spirit of the festival”.