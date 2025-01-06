DIVINE becomes global brand ambassador of Parimatch

Parimatch announce its exclusive partnership with Indian rapper DIVINE, who is taking on the role of the company's global brand ambassador.

Hailing from the bustling streets of Mumbai, DIVINE (real name Vivian Fernandes), has etched hip-hop into India's cultural fabric. His authentic storytelling and powerful lyrics have resonated with audiences, proving that overcoming challenges and forging one's own path is possible regardless of origin. DIVINE's journey embodies the spirit of self-expression and passionate pursuit, mirroring Parimatch's commitment to empowering individuals to transform their dreams into reality.

In his new role as global brand ambassador for Parimatch, DIVINE will represent it publicly and participate in premium brand experiences for fans worldwide.

“I’m thrilled to be teaming up with Parimatch,” DIVINE shared. “It’s all about taking chances and going beyond what you think is possible—something I’ve always believed in. I didn’t just dream about success, I followed my passion and embraced every opportunity along the way. Parimatch and I are here to remind everyone that if you stay brave and true to yourself, you can make your boldest dreams come true. Can’t wait to see where this journey takes us!”

As part of the powerful alliance, DIVINE and Parimatch will promote Indian hip-hop culture worldwide and empower their audiences to embrace a lifestyle of bold ambition and a winner's attitude through exclusive music projects, fan engagements, and live performances that blend music and gaming.