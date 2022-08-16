Divya Bhaskar reinforces its journalistic ethos through “Sachi Vaat Bedhadak”

For this campaign, Divya Bhaskar has joined hands with One Advertising and Communication Services Limited.
The Dainik Bhaskar Group has always conducted itself with the highest level of journalistic integrity in all times including challenging times. In keeping with the fearless DNA of the state that gave the country Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and other great leaders, including our Hon’ble Prime Minister and Home Minister, Divya Bhaskar released a strong campaign – ‘Sachi Vaat, Bedhadak’ that reflects its attitude towards journalism and society.
For the past two decades, Divya Bhaskar has printed many such reports in its newspaper and earned the trust of Gujaratis. For this campaign, Divya Bhaskar has joined hands with One Advertising and Communication Services Limited, one of the leading and comprehensive creative communication services providers in the state.
Talking more about this campaign, Sanjeev Chauhan, COO, Divya Bhaskar, adds “For Dainik Bhaskar Group and its various publications, printing truth, reporting facts as it is and questioning the wrong has been the primary motto. It is one of the biggest reasons why we have emerged as one of the leading Gujarati Dailies in such a short span of time.”
Giving more insights into the working of Divya Bhaskar, the State Editor, Devendra Bhatnagar says, “Divya Bhaskar is renowned for its fearless journalism which has become our identity and we take pride in it. But, for us, the betterment of the state of Gujarat is of the foremost importance. We have launched initiatives like ‘No Negative Monday’, ‘Jal Shree Krishna’, ‘Ek Vriksh, Ek Zindagi’, ‘Saarthak Diwali’, ‘Annadaan – Vastradaan’, and many such initiatives that address the needs of our society. ‘Sachi Vaat Bedhadak’ is what the people of Gujarat need, and our promise is to deliver it every time. We also wish to say that Divya Bhaskar is not against any individual or organization. We are only with truth and will keep on bringing out the truth, fearlessly."
Shedding more light about the creative approach, Vibhuti Bhatt, Director of ONE added “Divya Bhaskar has always been a fearless daily. To do justice to this truthful and fearless journalistic spirit, we decided on taking its headlines and transforming them into thoughtful creativity. The Headline will be adorned by a Lion – the symbol of fearlessness; a Torch – to illuminate our path and reveal all aspects of a story and a Fist – to rebel against the misinformation that plagues our society.”