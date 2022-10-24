Brands which lit up the Diwali mood

Netflix's #HousefulWaaliDiwali ad really tugs your heartstrings. The ad portrays how Diwali is celebrated in Cherrapunji, a village in Meghalaya that is known to be the wettest place on Earth, for the amount of rainfall it receives annually. The rain is quite a dampener for the villagers during Diwali and the ad shows how it ruins all the festivities. However, it ends with the message that nothing can dampen the spirit of Diwali when you have your family around.