DIZO, by realme TechLife, calls out the cliché Diwali ads

Its digital film highlights how most brands end up using similar narratives for their Diwali ads.
Festive campaigns are made with the intent of hitting the right note with the consumers. Brands across categories try their best to make the most of this opportunity. They incorporate a social message or target a particular section of the society, while integrating their products and offers. However, most of them often end up doing something that’s already been done.
The new Diwali ad by DIZO, the brand under realme TechLife ecosystem, takes a dig at these cliché ads that start doing the rounds as soon as the festival approaches.
Executed by White Rivers Media and titled #ClichedDiwaliAds, the one-minute video is a light-hearted take on the most commonly used storytelling format used by various brands in their Diwali ads.
The video calls out the typical Diwali ad campaigns with a unique creative spin of its own. It is a deliberate attempt by the brand to be genuine, humorous and different.
Commenting on the campaign, Abhilash Panda, CEO, DIZO India, said, “DIZO is for the ones who choose to ‘be different’ and we come with a singular mission to offer a ‘smart TechLife for every different you’. We want to resonate as a brand, which is different, genuine, cool, humorous and surprising. We love to experiment, push ourselves and reach out to the audience in our own different way...”
The digital film showcases relatable scenarios that an Indian family experiences during the festival. A traditional Diwali ad campaign tends to follow the trend of showing a huge house glamorously done up with lights, festive flowers, rangoli and earthen lamps, a family get-together, the head of the house trying to make a cool joke but failing, while an NRI son making an entry at the last moment with lots of gifts for the family.
There is also a smart product integration. The voice-over continues to narrate the clichés one after another and finally ends with firecrackers bursting in the background.
“Working on DIZO has been an absolute joy right from the beginning. The brand motto inspired us to conceptualise this Diwali campaign in the most unique or, like the team calls it, ‘different’ way. We’re really excited for DIZO’s first Diwali campaign with us and ecstatic to see how well it has been received by the online community,” said Shrenik Gandhi, co-founder & CEO, White Rivers Media.
