DIZO, by realme TechLife, launches a quirky campaign for its DIZO Trimmer Kit

The third video begins with one of a Standard Trimmer in high fever because it was not taken care of while being cleaned as the Man of the house puts it under running tap water to clean and now, he is counting his last days. The Napkin consoles the trimmer while the Tap takes a dig at them saying he can listen to all the conversation. The Soap confirms that the owner has killed three trimmers so far while the man enters with the fourth one, but it’s the latest DIZO Trimmer Kit this time. The owner puts it straight under the water and all the others shut their eyes. The newly launched trimmer by DIZO is showing off its ergonomic design, fully washable body and sharp features while the other washroom items are looking at it awestruck.