Do gadgets need special sanitiser? CavinKare's Bacto-V ads make a case

“Over the years, government drives – with emphasis on sanitation and personal hygiene – have also encouraged a greater awareness and action around handwashing, hygienic toilet practices and more. The gradual opening up of conversations on feminine hygiene have led to various products and categories for women and men. So one sees various strands – a push by governments, cultural and social trends, technological platforms that make it easier to have more nuanced conversations – coming together to give rise to many more possibilities for the sanitation category as a whole,” says Murty.