Does this copywriting remind you of a toothpaste ad?

Palak Malik, senior manager- creative services, Magnon eg+, believes that with this advertisement, the consumer is targeted with a specific question in all caps “Doodh mein namak hai?” and it immediately catches one's attention. ”The communication makes the reader wonder how weird the taste of salty milk could be. At the same time, it reminds one of the iconic Colgate tagline ‘Kya aapke toothpaste mein namak hai’, creating an instant connection,” she says.