Does this copywriting remind you of a toothpaste ad?

Country Delight's recent print ad asks, 'Doodh mein namak hai?' We take note of the copy's uncanny similarity to Colgate's 'Kya aapke toothpaste mein namak hai?' campaign.
Who wouldn't remember Colgate's iconic 'Kya aapke toothpaste me namak hai?' campaign for Colgate Active Salt, where a celebrity's face would pop onto your screen with a mic asking if your toothpaste has salt in it. But why are we talking about a 2014 campaign today? Interestingly, Country Delight's recent print ad, published in a national daily, reminds us of it.
The milk delivery brand established in 2015, asks 'Doodh mein namak hai kya?', much like Colgate's campaign copy. However, unlike Colgate which portrayed 'namak' as the hero that keeps your gums healthy, Country Delight has put salt in the villain's chair. The ad states that the farm milk available at shops has added preservatives like salt, caustic soda and hydrogen peroxide to make it last longer.
Palak Malik, senior manager- creative services, Magnon eg+, believes that with this advertisement, the consumer is targeted with a specific question in all caps “Doodh mein namak hai?” and it immediately catches one's attention. ”The communication makes the reader wonder how weird the taste of salty milk could be. At the same time, it reminds one of the iconic Colgate tagline ‘Kya aapke toothpaste mein namak hai’, creating an instant connection,” she says.
She adds that applying the logic of reverse psychology, it changes the context where the saltiness of milk is aimed to ring alarm bells, signifying old milk. “The wording of the tagline is similar but it does give a new twist to the old salt story,” she opines.