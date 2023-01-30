Dolby's latest campaign educates Indian consumers on life-like experiences in Dolby

Dolby has released a consumer campaign in India that aims to educate consumers about the Dolby difference available on mobile, on audio wearables or in the living room. The campaign is based on the insight that – if you haven’t seen it or heard it in Dolby, you’ve missed out on the complete experience. The creative direction creates a sense of FOMO in our audience to pique their interest, making them realize that their experience is incomplete without Dolby. With the realization that you don’t just hear & see, you experience & feel entertainment come alive in Dolby, the campaign hopes to induce purchase of a Dolby-enabled device - #BuyInDolby.