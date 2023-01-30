Dolby's latest campaign educates Indian consumers on life-like experiences in Dolby

The campaign is based on the insight that – if you haven’t seen it or heard it in Dolby, you’ve missed out on the complete experience.
Dolby has released a consumer campaign in India that aims to educate consumers about the Dolby difference available on mobile, on audio wearables or in the living room. The campaign is based on the insight that – if you haven’t seen it or heard it in Dolby, you’ve missed out on the complete experience. The creative direction creates a sense of FOMO in our audience to pique their interest, making them realize that their experience is incomplete without Dolby. With the realization that you don’t just hear & see, you experience & feel entertainment come alive in Dolby, the campaign hopes to induce purchase of a Dolby-enabled device - #BuyInDolby.
The core creative idea behind this campaign, “Dolby main Suna aur Dekha Kya” (Did you hear it, did you see it, in Dolby!) is inspired by a very common & colloquial reference to a big revelation – You ought to Hear & See this. The film tracks a day in the life of an Indian family, and how Dolby brings alive experiences they love – TV Shows on the go, mobile gaming, streaming music, or their favorite movie in the living room.
Entertainment is in the fabric of our culture. Now more than ever, consumer expectations for best-in-class audio and video quality have never been higher. Consumers today wish to explore a robust content library without compromising on the audio-visual experience. The immersive experience enables them to strike a deeper connection with their favorite TV shows, movies, music, sports and more. Dolby revolutionizes the science of sight and sound through its innovative research and engineering, empowering creatives to elevate their stories, and offer fans unforgettable experiences.
Campaign Credits
Director - Shaizaad Bharucha
Cinematographer- Varun Sud
Editor - Yaser Abbas
VFX - Sajeel Shukla
Music Director - Shivam Sengupta
Production Designer- Diya Mukerjea
Production House - Pippip Media
‘Dolby main Suna aur Dekha Kya’ campaign leverages co-marketing, a concept that co-creates value with likeminded partner brands collaborating around a common goal and is also a very effective tool for building brand salience. Co-marketing enables brands to broaden their audience, increase awareness and engagement. It is a marketers delight as it allows the partners to capitalize on the strengths of each other and channelise their collective might to amplify a common message.