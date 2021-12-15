Dolce&Gabbana names Havas Media Group Global Media Agency

The decision comes following a competitive agency review supported by Ebiquity Italy.
Iconic luxury brand Dolce&Gabbana has named Havas Media Group its global media agency partner. The decision comes following a competitive agency review supported by Ebiquity Italy.
The global scope covers over twenty of Dolce&Gabbana’s global markets, including the United States, Italy, Germany, Russia, Spain, the United Kingdom and the Middle East.
Guided by creativity, innovation, and bold design, Dolce&Gabbana is an international leader in the fashion and luxury goods sector. Their vast portfolio includes high-end clothing and accessories for Women, Men and Children, jewelry, watches, beauty and home collection. Dolce&Gabbana sought a transformational agency network partner who could bring strategic excellence and media buying cohesion.
“Dolce&Gabbana’s brand, culture and business needs are inextricably linked.” “Our Havas Media Group team brings an innate understanding of the brand’s culture, along with the right capabilities, category experience and talent to deliver against the client’s growth priorities. We are grateful for the opportunity and know great things are to come from this incredible partnership." :Peter Mears, Global CEO, Havas Media Group
“We are thrilled to be partnering with Dolce&Gabbana in the Middle East, a brand that is renowned for its originality and boldness. This win is a testament to our long-standing and extensive expertise within the luxury industry. The sector is experiencing exciting times in our region with all eyes on the UAE, Saudi and Qatar at the moment. Our market has proven to be quite resilient and is set to lead the post-Covid recovery providing a safe and prosperous environment for luxury brands to thrive. We are very excited at the opportunity to bring Dolce&Gabbana’s global vision to our market and are looking forward to creating meaningful experiences for the brand in the region.” : Houda Tohme, Managing Director Havas Media – Havas Middle East