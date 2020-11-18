Dole Packaged Foods partners with Wondrlab

Rakesh Hinduja, co-founder and managing partner – Content Platform, Wondrlab, said, “We are very excited to have Dole on board and look forward to a fruitful partnership. For a festive season brief, the most important factor is to break the clutter, especially when it comes to a new brand launch. That was the attempt in using the consumer insight of the ‘gifting paradox’, where you want to purchase the best gift for others, but when you find the perfect gift, you have to fight the temptation of keeping it for yourself. It was great fun curating the campaign for the platform. We look forward to creating more fresh, exciting work together.”