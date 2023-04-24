Dollar Athleisure's latest campaign ‘Play Mode On’ features Rajasthan Royals Players

“With majority of business meetings taking place in front of a notebook at home - casual leggings, sweatpants and loungewear have quickly become inherent pieces of our personal and professional wardrobes. This has naturally prompted us to launch an entire range of Athleisurewear - Tank Tops, Crew Necks, Henleys, Polos, Sweatshirts, Jackets, Hoodies, Bermudas, Capris, Track Pants, Joggers and Socks - which perfectly marries our young consumer’s desire for comfortable yet trendy and versatile clothing options which they can wear at multiple events and locations, from work to gym classes to lunch dates”, said Vinod Kumar Gupta, managing director, Dollar Industries.