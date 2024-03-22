Dollar Industries launches new ad campaign for Bigboss range ft. Akshay Kumar

Commenting on the campaign, Mohit Pasricha, unit creative director, Lowe Lintas said “Quite frankly, being punctual isn’t something that should be even up for debate. Unfortunately, being late has become the usual norm. However, come to think about it, and we will realise that the people who should be the most ‘busy’, are in fact very particular about time. The same holds true for Akshay. Despite being such a busy superstar, Akshay is a real stickler for punctuality. So, when we conceived the new commercial, we decided to stitch Akshay’s life values with riveting water-sport action so that in the end, it is not just relatable to the audience but also makes for an entertaining watch”.