Dollar Industries picks on 'ordinary masks' in new ad for its antiviral range

The digital campaign resorts to light-hearted content to drive home the serious point about health and safety. The film opens with a groom making it to his wedding all alone due to the fear of spreading the virus. In a shocking sequence, the bride-to-be shuts the door on his ordinary-masked face and reprimands him for bringing the entire baraat (wedding party) of the virus along with him. The brand claims that it drives home the point that no matter how hard we try, ordinary masks can't stop the virus from coming home with us.