Dollar Industries picks on 'ordinary masks' in new ad for its antiviral range

The company claims that its antiviral masks have a protective layer that kills the deadly virus as soon as it comes in contact with it.
The government has lifted (COVID) lockdown restrictions across the country. People are now slowly stepping of their homes. In such times, innerwear brand Dollar Industries has stepped in with a new range of antiviral products. To promote them, the brand has conceived a new campaign with creative agency Lowe Lintas Kolkata.
The digital campaign resorts to light-hearted content to drive home the serious point about health and safety. The film opens with a groom making it to his wedding all alone due to the fear of spreading the virus. In a shocking sequence, the bride-to-be shuts the door on his ordinary-masked face and reprimands him for bringing the entire baraat (wedding party) of the virus along with him. The brand claims that it drives home the point that no matter how hard we try, ordinary masks can't stop the virus from coming home with us.
Dollar explains that its antiviral masks have a protective layer that kills the deadly virus as soon as it comes in contact, keeping the wearer safe.
Speaking about the campaign, Janmenjoy Mohanty, regional creative officer, Lowe Lintas, said in a press release, “We see this as a mask that can change the conversation. While people have been obsessing about safety when they step out, Dollar wanted to highlight the importance of being safe while returning home. And so was born our thought - Don’t Bring the Virus Home.”
The campaign is being promoted across the brand's online platforms.
CREDITS
Agency: Lowe Lintas Kolkata
Creative: Janmenjoy Mohanty, Mohit Arora, Arpan Bhattacharya, Tritirtha Chatterjee, Rajat Goel, Sujit Singh, Divya Chauhan
Planning: Anurag Prasad, Kritika Sawhney
Account Management: Indranil Mitra, Siddharth Gautam, Rohit Chakraborty
Production: Chaikhari Films
Director: Amit Pandirkar