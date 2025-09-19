Dollar Missy's new ad with Yami Gautam showcases leggings as every outfit’s perfect companion

Dollar Industries has released a new TVC for its women’s wear brand Dollar Missy, starring Yami Gautam. It highlights the pairing of tops and leggings. With the tagline “Missy ne bana di jodi”, the campaign focuses on how every outfit finds a match in Missy leggings.

The film presents everyday wardrobe choices, from casual tops to kurtis, showing how each pairs with Missy leggings. It highlights the brand's variety of designs, colors, and fits, with the idea that the right pairing brings both comfort and confidence.







Vinod Kumar Gupta, said:“With Dollar Missy, we’ve always aimed to create apparel that understands women’s lives — versatile, stylish, and comfortable. This campaign brings that promise alive in a simple yet relatable way. ‘Missy ne bana di jodi’ is not just a tagline, it’s a celebration of how Missy leggings completes every look.”

Conceptualized by Lowe Lintas, the TVC uses a youthful tone and shows how women combine outfits for different moments of the day while staying confident.

With this campaign, Dollar Missy is presented as a brand that helps turn clothing into complete looks.

Mohit Pasricha, said:“The brief was simple, show how Missy leggings are the natural partner for every top. We turned that into a story of fashion matchmaking. The line ‘Missy ne bana di jodi’ came from the insight that women don’t just wear clothes, they create pairs that reflect their mood, style, and individuality. Missy is that dependable partner that makes every look work.”

The campaign has been released on online platforms and other mediums.