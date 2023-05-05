Dollar ropes in Saif Ali Khan as the brand ambassador of Dollar Lehar

The brand will have a 360-degree advertising campaign across print, electronic, outdoor & online media to promote this new commercial.
Dollar Industries has collaborated with Bollywood actor, Mr Saif Ali Khan as the face ofDollar Lehar,the affordable product segment of the brand. With Mr Akshay Kumar as the existing brand ambassador for Dollar Bigboss catering to the metro segment, the decision to increase the mass portfolio with a leading Bollywood celebrity is prompted by the growing fashion aspirations across the country’s Tier-2 and Tier 3 cities which strives for stylish yet affordable fashion.
Dollar Lehar has a wide range of inner wears like Vest, Brief, Trunk and Panty. The price range is economical and one notch below the offerings from Dollar Bigboss; available pan India across retail and online stores.
The brand will have a 360-degree advertising campaign across print, electronic, outdoor & online media to promote this new commercial. The campaign is currently live across online and offline platforms.
“The lines of distinction between top metros and the rest of India is fast blurring when it comes to making a fashion statement. Increasing disposable incomes coupled with the aspiration to look as stylish as their metronome brethren cuts across Tier 2 & Tier 3 cities. As India’s homegrown innerwear brand, we decided to create a level playing ground for both our premium and economy segment and therefore we needed a communication which would appeal to these new evolving consumer segment who aspire for value-for-money fashion. The first step in that direction was to rope in Mr Saif Ali Khan to add to the style quotient of Dollar Lehar and then have a communication that would reflect his uber-cool persona through a witty plot and a memorable execution in the campaign Mastiki Lehar”, said Mr Vinod Kumar Gupta, managing director, Dollar Industries Limited.
The new ad film conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, Kolkata and directed by Mr Uzer Khan is set in the backdrop of Rajasthan and revolves around a bunch of foreign tourists harassing an old guide, who fails to understand their language. Saif comes to the rescue and in a hilarious turn of events teaches the foreign bully a lesson in his own imitable style.