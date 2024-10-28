Dollar's new campaign for athleisure range redefines dress codes

Dollar Industries, a clothing brand, is setting the trend once again with the launch of its latest campaign for its Athleisure range, challenging the conventional norms of formal dressing with the provocative tagline, ‘Why So Formal?’. Conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, this campaign takes aim at societal expectations around dress codes and presents athleisure wear as an alternative for any occasion.

“In an era of comfort and style, Athleisure wear has emerged as a dominant trend in the fashion world, prompting us to focus on an entire range of cool fashion wear like Tank Tops, Crewnecks, Henleys, Polos, Sweatshirts, Jackets, Hoodies, Bermudas, Capris, Track Pants, Joggers and Socks – which perfectly marry the young consumer’s desire for comfortable yet trendy and versatile clothing options which they can wear at multiple events and locations. What makes matters more interesting is that even professions that traditionally demanded suits, or at least a shirt and tie, are now relaxing their dress code policy as millennials move into positions of management and decision making. Exactly what inspired us and Lowe Lintas to argue against acceptable social dress norms in our campaign and promote Dollar Athleisure as the perfect balance between casual comfort and chic style”, said Vinod Kumar Gupta, managing director, Dollar Industries.

Directed by filmmaker Manav Malhotra, the campaign delivers a message about how formal attire continues to be expected at specific events, such as board meetings and weddings. It challenges these traditional dress codes, urging consumers to adopt athleisure for all types of occasions.

The campaign features Dollar’s Athleisure collection for men and women which starts from a price range from Rs. 325 to Rs 1500.

The new campaign has been rolled out across Dollar’s digital platforms and will be promoted through multiple media channels. The brand has released the new campaign on their online platforms as well as other mediums.