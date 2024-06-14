Dollar's Rainguard campaign transforms a Mughal court into a monsoon fashion show

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign, directed by Arko Provo Bose and designed by Lowe Lintas, highlights Dollar Rainguard's protection during the monsoon season.
Dollar Industries has launched its latest range of Rainwear – a category that has gained a lot of traction recently. The campaign, conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, takes the viewer to the Mughal and lands the key message that with Dollar Rainguard, everyone is well protected to welcome the monsoon.
Vinod Kumar Gupta, MD, Dollar Industries said, “Historically India has always been a big player in the rainwear economy. However, till recently, its product design language when it came to Rainwear was very slow to grow. Today, however, thanks to increased per capita income, Rainwear is becoming popular as a fashion statement particularly among the millennials and colour-blocking street style is gaining significant traction amongst the youth. With our vision to be part of every Indian fashion wardrobe, we at Dollar decided to lead the trend and create designs which reflect the sentiment that raincoats are not just utilitarian but serve as an essential fashion accessory in every Indian home.”
The film, directed by film director Arko Provo Bose, travels back in time. History has it that in the sixteenth century, Sangeet Samrat Miya Tansen had composed Miyan Ki Malhar – a monsoon raga used for invoking and embracing the rains to drench the earth and welcome the monsoon.
The campaign borrows from that story and recreates it, albeit with a twist. The film opens on a sunny morning in Akbar’s courtyard. The Emperor and the Empress are in the company of the Navaratnas who adorn the Court. As Tansen is introduced and proceeds to sing his raga, the Emperor’s family quickly slips on their raincoats. Miyan Tansen continues and soon surely the clouds gather out of nowhere and it starts to rain torrentially, drenching all and sundry except for the Emperor’s family who enjoy the rains.
Commenting on the campaign, Mohit Pasricha, unit creative director, Lowe Lintas said, “Usually when history is recreated on screen, we tend towards animated theatrics spoofing great historical figures who have shaped our history. So, while recreating the times, we were extremely cautious that we do not tread the same path but rather use these characters only to land on the brand’s core proposition – Welcoming Monsoon Without Hesitation – while creating a distinct storyline to break away from the usual brand clutter.”
The brand has released the new campaign on their online platforms as well as other mediums.
CREDITS
Agency: Lowe Lintas
Creative: Mohit Pasricha, Tritirtha Chatterjee, Sushant Joshi
Account Management: Indranil Mitra, Rohit Chakraborty
Production: Poonam Wahi Films
Director: Arko Provo Bose