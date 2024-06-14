Dollar's Rainguard campaign transforms a Mughal court into a monsoon fashion show

Vinod Kumar Gupta, MD, Dollar Industries said, “Historically India has always been a big player in the rainwear economy. However, till recently, its product design language when it came to Rainwear was very slow to grow. Today, however, thanks to increased per capita income, Rainwear is becoming popular as a fashion statement particularly among the millennials and colour-blocking street style is gaining significant traction amongst the youth. With our vision to be part of every Indian fashion wardrobe, we at Dollar decided to lead the trend and create designs which reflect the sentiment that raincoats are not just utilitarian but serve as an essential fashion accessory in every Indian home.”