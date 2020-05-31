Domestic abuse, rapes, forced pregnancies: The dark reality of lockdown

"The producers Geeta and Allan were excited and helped us put this lovely film together. For a change, we did not have a director. So, I wrote out a detailed brief to Allan and Geeta with my vision. The idea was to use women from various age groups and socio-economic backgrounds. The brief was to highlight the claustrophobic pain that they go through. In the video, they don’t utter a single word, but their eyes are pleading for us to help. Some almost in tears, but holding back, all the way to the last shot of a woman in bed who opens her eyes suddenly."