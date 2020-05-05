Domestic abuse: The hidden reality of locked-down India

So, how was the film shot in lockdown? "We went through the process of finding an actress, who was in the same building as the DOP. When we cast to such specifications, we found a face we liked, and the DOP was locked down at the same place and had a camera with him. We did a pre-shoot of the location with the action on still camera to understand how it all would play out, and according to that, we worked out the actual shoot plan. Everything was shot and sent to the director, who directed it via video calls until we got exactly the expressions and actions we wanted. Shots were taken at specific points in the day to make the best use of light. So while the whole process took much longer, it achieved the beautiful craft required to tell this powerful story," revealed Shivakumar.