Domina by Pee Safe hands over its digital and social media duties to Meraqi Digital

The account was bagged in a multi-agency pitch.
Meraqi Digital, the independent digital marketing agency and service providing agency based out of Kolkata has bagged the digital and social media marketing duties Domina, a brand from the house by Pee Safe. Domina female condoms are their latest offering in the sexual wellness category for women.
As part of the mandate, the agency will be responsible in managing and enhancing the brands digital properties, which include website development, social media platforms like Facebook, and Instagram along with SEO, SEM, Paid Advertisements, Emailers and Blogs.
Speaking on the new win, Ankit Saraf and Snehja Sanganeria, co-founders of Meraqi Digital commented, “We are glad to add Domina to our roster of clients. The sexual wellness industry is growing fast, and this gives us a chance to explore new ways in providing innovative digital solutions. We are elated Pee Safe and Domina team partnered with us and we look forward in achieving milestones together with them”.
Vikas Bagaria, Founder, Pee Safe said “Domina is here to break the barriers in the sexual wellness industry. The integral part of it's success will not just depend on the products we launch but also how we communicate and touch the passion nerve of our audience. To accomplish this, we are excited to tie up with Meraqi Digital and together we look forward to the roaring success of Domina. ”
Domina is a sub brand and is an extension of Pee Safe’s vision in providing health care to women.