Domino's Cheesy Rewards Program rewards pizza lovers with free pizza

All existing and new users will be eligible to be part of the Cheesy Rewards Loyalty Program by ordering through Domino’s app or walk- in to any nearby restaurant.
Domino’s Pizza has recently launched the “Cheesy Rewards Loyalty Program”. The first-of-its-kind rewards program allows customers to collect 100 points (1 pie) on every order and, after collecting 600 points, offers the customer the opportunity to get a free pizza. This allows customers to enjoy their favourite Domino’s Pizza and get rewarded for their orders from Domino’s.
Domino’s has kept innovation and consumer-centricity at the centre of its business to provide the best food experience and become a brand synonymous with pizza in India. The brand values its customers and intends to make every single pizza-eating experience not just truly memorable but also rewarding (by offering them free pizza on every 6th order). The Cheesy Rewards Program is meant to reward its customers and provide another reason to love Domino’s.
Speaking about the Cheesy Rewards campaign, Sandeep Anand, EVP and CMO, Domino’s Pizza, said, “Customer delight is our constant endeavour. We have created the Cheesy Rewards Program with a vision to nurture, celebrate and reward customer relationships and loyalty.”
The launch is supported by a 360-degree campaign which is live across multi-media channels, including TV, print and digital. It will be further amplified on YouTube and social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.