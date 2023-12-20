Domino's embarks on a new era with 'It Happens Only with Pizza' campaign

Amplified through social media, the campaign is designed to maximise engagement and reinforce Domino's as the top culinary choice.
Domino's has unveiled a vibrant new look, capturing the essence of being more than just a brand- it's a companion for every joyful moment. The transformation conveys the brand as embodiment of an old friend, reimagined in an exciting new avatar.
It has strategically tapped into the pulse of India's youth with It Happens Only with Pizza campaign. Across the diverse mosaic of Indian cultures, young people universally find that amidst life's every tension or celebration, if one gets to eat a good meal, the mood gets further elevated. And what if that meal happens to be a slice of delicious pizza? This insight has shaped Domino's relaunch.
On this occasion, Sameer Khetarpal, MD & CEO, Jubilant FoodWorks, shared his insights, "While Domino’s is a leader in pizza category, through ‘It Happens Only with Pizza’, we intend to target consumers' mindshare to gain and grow share of pizza occasions. Out of 1000 meal occasions in a year, pizza is consumed only thrice. A 360-degree communication, including stores and delivery boxes, brings the experience in an integrated manner."
The IHOP campaign is designed to infuse Domino's with an energetic and dynamic flair, particularly appealing to Gen Z and young millennials. This initiative forms a cornerstone of Domino's Brand Relaunch campaign, encompassing a fresh packaging design and a comprehensive brand overhaul.
Domino's has also brought alive 3D anamorphic billboards in Delhi for the first time in the QSR industry. This visual spectacle will feature larger-than-life representations of key IHOP moments, mirroring the new packaging design to enhance brand recognition.
Sandeep Anand, EVP and CMO, Domino’s India, echoed this excitement, “We're thrilled to embark on this transformative journey with our customers. This evolution reflects our commitment to staying dynamic and relevant, responding to the ever-changing preferences of the youth. This rebranding goes beyond aesthetics; it's about creating lasting brand memories that resonate with fun, freshness, youthfulness, and vibrancy. Elements like our eye-catching 3D Anamorphic Billboard and our catchy brand anthem are set to create an unprecedented brand recall."