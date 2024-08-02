Domino's introduces a new range of cheese volcano pizzas

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The new range of cheesy pizzas is launched in 8 different veg and non-veg variants.
Domino’s Pizza announce the launch of its newest, delectable range – the Domino’s cheese volcano pizzas. Bursting with molten cheese at the center, this innovation is designed to delight pizza lovers.
Commenting on the occasion, Chella Pandyan, chief growth and marketing officer at Domino’s India, said, “We are excited to unveil our new Cheese Volcano Pizza range. Our customers love for indulgent cheese experiences inspired us to create this range. The customer response to the idea & the product during testing has been a real delight to us."
The cheese volcano pizza range features an abundance of molten cheese at its centre, creating a never before, delightfully indulgent experience. Each pizza is crafted to deliver pure cheesy bliss in every bite, making it a perfect choice for pizza and cheese enthusiasts.
The new limited–edition Cheese Volcano Pizza range offers an extraordinary twist on the classic pizza experience. This new range of pizzas is available pan India, in Regular plus and Medium Plus options. Both veg and non-veg variants are available at all the Domino’s stores and on the app, starting at Rs 289.