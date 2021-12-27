Domino’s lights up Christmas festivities for Santa in new TVC

The campaign, created by Enormous Brand, captures the essence of togetherness and love.
Domino’s Pizza has unveiled its new Christmas campaign. Featuring Santa Claus, the ad brings in the festive spirit in these uncertain COVID times. At a time when family members abroad will not able to meet their kin in India due to the new COVID variant Omicron, the ad shows how outsiders pitch in to bring joy.
The leading pizza chain has been synonymous with spending moments of togetherness with friends and family. The campaign, created by Enormous Brand, captures the essence of togetherness and love.
In the video, a bunch of kids are seen brightening an old, retired Santa Claus’ Christmas, after his son informs him that he will not be able to come home this year as well. They are eventually seen sharing a Domino’s pizza with Santa, played by Manu Rishi.
This campaign is supported by a 360-degree multi-media approach. The film is directed by Sunil Kochuthara and team. The campaign is also supported by interesting digital activations.
Sandeep Anand, EVP and chief marketing officer, Domino’s Pizza India, said, “Domino’s brand spirit lies in enjoying fun moments with friends and family. In line with this thought, we are releasing this ad film, rekindling the spirit of sharing after such difficult times of pandemic that we have all lived with. In the spirit of happiness and kindness, we share this as we ring in Christmas and New Year, with a hope of better tomorrow.”
Ashish Khazanchi, managing partner, Enormous Brand, added, “Through this communication, we want to display the fact that even little gestures can help brighten someone’s Christmas. Innocence can even be a slice made up like a Christmas tree. Innocence has the power to bring happiness back into our lives, something Domino’s Pizza has always stood for.”
