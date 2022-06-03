Domino’s Pizza launches Paratha Pizza range

With the launch of the new Paratha Pizza range, Dominos is trying to bring together two of the most loved dishes, the goodness of Paratha and the Cheesiness of Pizza. Crafted for discerning Indian taste buds, the Corn and Cheese Paratha Pizza is a delicious fusion of corn stuffed paratha and cheesy pizza. The Paneer Paratha Pizza – an epic fusion of paratha and pizza with melting cheese and soft paneer stuffing – is sure to satisfy indulgent cravings. The Chicken Keema Paratha Pizza promises the goodness of cheesy pizza coming together with flavourful and meaty filling in an epic crossover.