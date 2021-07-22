Domino's pushes 'vaccine discount' campaign; partners with artists for 24 social media posts

Various brands have been trying to woo vaccinated customers by enticing them with discounts, or freebies. Home delivery-led pizza brand Domino’s joined this list last month, when it rolled out discounts for those customers who order through its app.

The brand recently launched a TVC, which is a part of its nationwide campaign #HaathBadhaoIndia #VaccineLagaoIndia. The premise of the campaign is to urge everyone to get vaccinated.