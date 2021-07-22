Domino's pushes 'vaccine discount' campaign; partners with artists for 24 social media posts

The brand takes #HaathBadhaoIndia #VaccineLagaoIndia initiative ahead with a new TVC as well as social media posts.
Various brands have been trying to woo vaccinated customers by enticing them with discounts, or freebies. Home delivery-led pizza brand Domino’s joined this list last month, when it rolled out discounts for those customers who order through its app.
The brand recently launched a TVC, which is a part of its nationwide campaign #HaathBadhaoIndia #VaccineLagaoIndia. The premise of the campaign is to urge everyone to get vaccinated.
The ad film showcases the brand thanking people, who have got vaccinated, or plan to get vaccinated by giving ₹400 off on the Domino’s app. However, the catch is that this offer can be availed on four different orders.
Conceptualised by FCB India, the ad is penned by lyricist Swanand Kirkire, and directed by Amit Roy, of Love Aaj Kal fame. The first half of the film shows how Indians have helped people in need during the COVID pandemic, while the second half is about the future that awaits us once we’re all vaccinated.
For its social media posts, the brand has collaborated with artists to capture the happiness of the post-COVID world through 24 varied creative illustrations. These illustrations sketch the post-pandemic world and bring to life the idea of a better and safer tomorrow.
The campaign is also supported by other quirky social media posts.
Commenting on the campaign, Sandeep Anand, chief marketing officer, Domino's India, said in a press release, “... with the #HaathBadhaoIndia #VaccineLagaoIndia campaign, we are celebrating those who have taken the first step towards a better tomorrow by getting vaccinated, as well as inspiring others to follow suit. Our aim is to encourage and enable others to come together and get vaccinated so that we can all move towards a happier and safer moments of togetherness.”
Surjo Dutt, CCO, FCB India, added, “For a nation that has stood together through the harshest of the times, #HaathBadaoIndia is a rallying cry for all to now embrace vaccination together. And for a brand that has been present in every fabric of friendship and moments of togetherness for decades, Domino’s shows glimpses of what life can be again, the way we knew it.”
The TVC went live last week and is being showcased across platforms, including digital, TV and OOH.
Be it introducing touchless deliveries in March 2020 or launching a ‘drive and pick’ service later the same year, Domino’s has been actively customising its services to suit the current situation.
CREDITS:
Client: Domino's Pizza
Creative agency: FCB India
CCO: Surjo Dutt
CEO: Debarpita Banerjee
CSO: John Thangaraj
Creative team: Raman Singh, Hiya Mukherjee
Account management: Aditya Bhandari, Ketaki Bihari, Ojaswini Raheja
Planning: Mohini Verma
Agency films department: Alpa Jobalia, Mazhar Khan
Director (of the TVC): Amit Roy
Lyrics: Swanand Kirkire
Production house: Fuel Content
Duration: 90 seconds
Digital agency: Schbang Digital Solutions