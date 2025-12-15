Domino’s rolls out new Cheese Lava Pull Apart Pizza

Domino’s India has launched the Cheese Lava Pull Apart Pizza, a new format built around a flower-shaped structure with a molten cheese centre. Each petal can be separated and dipped, creating an interactive eating experience designed to appeal to consumers seeking novelty within familiar categories.

The product is positioned as an extension of the brand’s long-standing cheese-led propositions and responds to rising interest in sensorial formats.

Chella Pandyan, EVP & chief marketing officer, Domino’s India, said: “Cheese is at the core of Domino’s DNA. With the Cheese Lava Pull Apart Pizza, we wanted to create an experience that feels new but still distinctly Domino’s — where the product itself delivers both indulgence and intrigue. It’s innovation you can see, pull, and taste.”

The Cheese Lava Pull Apart Pizza range starts at Rs 399.