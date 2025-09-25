Domino’s rolls out new Sourdough Pizza with new ad film

Domino’s Pizza, a pizza chain, has launched its new Sourdough Pizza, crafted to deliver a lighter, richer eating experience. Made with a naturally fermented base, the pizza features a light, airy crust paired with four cheeses for a premium yet accessible option.

Chella Pandyan, chief growth and marketing officer at Domino’s India, said, “At Domino’s, we believe in leading innovations that delight our customers. The launch of our Sourdough Pizza is another step in that journey – pairing the artisanal charm of sourdough with the richness of four cheeses that deliver a delicious pizza experience for our customers.”

The Sourdough Pizza is available in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, starting at Rs 349, across Domino’s stores and the Domino’s app.

With this launch, Domino’s is expanding its menu with a product that combines artisanal craft and everyday accessibility, aiming to redefine how premium pizzas are enjoyed at home.