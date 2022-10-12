Doms Industries assign Communication Strategy mandate to Branding Edge Strategic Communication

Founded in 1975 with a commitment to operational excellence and providing superior value to its customers and trade partners, as its founding principles DOMS has over 20 product categories, 500+ SKUs, 15+ product facilities, 1,00,000+ retail points, and a presence in over 50 countries today, it successfully leveraged infrastructure, quality, distribution network, and domestic and global partnerships. DIPL has been a trendsetter in the Indian stationery market ever since.

Commenting on the association, Mr. Santosh Rasiklal Raveshia, Managing Director, Doms Industries, said, “Being one of the market leaders in the stationery sector, we needed a partner that understood this and could assist us in communicating our market leadership, commercial impact, and fundamental organisational values. Branding Edge's strategic ideas were in accordance with our goal, and we have discovered someone who shares our enthusiasm for our company's expansion. We are excited to continue adding value to our products via innovation and to be a part of every family in the country and overseas.”

Talking about the win, Mr. Rahul Tekwani, Managing Partner, Branding Edge Strategic Communication and Advisory, said, " DOMS has created a legacy in the industry and is literally a part of many people's lives in India. It is an exciting time for us since we have been entrusted with the duty of building the brand and continuing on its legacy. We hope to develop some high-quality communication strategies for the brand and improve the perception that the company has created with its products all over the world."

Branding Edge is a data-driven and consumer insight-backed creative and strategic communication agency which focuses on branding and reputation programs to achieve business goals, build awareness and credibility, and enhance the long-term enterprise value of its clients.