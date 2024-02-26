Donear Group introduces Neo Stretch fabric ft. Tiger Shroff, Natasha Bharadwaj, and Jannat Z Rehmani

On the association, Tiger Shroff shared, “I'm absolutely thrilled to be a part of the 'Freedom To Move' project. This track is a celebration of comfort allowing me to express myself through the seamless fusion of music and effortless movement. Personally, as someone who incorporates stretching into my pre-performance routine and gymnastics, Neo Stretch has been a game-changer. It eliminates any concerns about comfort, allowing me to stretch according to my flexibility."