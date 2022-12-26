Don't force us to make this ad, says Zomato's new TVC

Online food delivery platform's latest ad cracks a joke on its own creative thinking.
Online food delivery platform, Zomato, is known for its witty and engaging marketing, especially on its social media channels. It's new ad takes a peek into its team's meeting room that is seen brainstorming Zomato's next ad.
With all things overdramatic and exaggerated, the pitch of the ad resembles a scene from a Hindi daily soap. A son in coma, his crying mother and a helpless doctor. What brings the son out of his coma is, of course a miracle, his mother's hilarious suggestion to order a 'Penne Arrabbiata' for him from Zomato.
And that for sure makes for an extremely poor ad, which Zomato very well acknowledges. And hence asks the audience to not force them to make one like this and just order their food online on Zomato.