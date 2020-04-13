"Don't let the lockdown knock you down": Dabur

In a new 46-second-long spot for its confectionery brand Hajmola, Dabur urges the audience to stay indoors and enjoy the 'chatpate' moments.
In these times when the country is on a lockdown and most of us are homebound, brands are making sure that they reach out to their audiences. Even when shooting of ads/films have been halted for the time being, many brands including Amazon, Tata Sky have gone extra miles to ideate and execute films shot indoor by non-actors to stay connected with their audiences. Joining this list is the Indian FMCG brand - Dabur.
For its confectionery brand – Hajmola, the Ghaziabad headquartered brand released a 'film from home' - #LockdownHazamChatkaraShuru over the gone weekend.
The almost minute long film has been conceptualised by Mullen Lintas.
Through the film the brand aims to urge people to stay home and enjoy the 'chatpate' moments of life. The brand says, “Don’t let this lockdown knock you down. Enjoy the moments, spend time with your family, learn new things... and do what you have always wanted to do.”
The ad is being promoted on all digital platforms by the brand.