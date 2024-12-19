DoorDash’s charming ads: Doses of holiday cheer, delivered

Amidst a litany of ads from Indian food and grocery delivery brands—quick or not—American delivery brand DoorDash has employed some of the basic tenets of advertising—a dash of humour and bang-on relatability—to deliver a trio of charming winners.

The brand’s new campaign, No One Has To Know, focuses on how people often forget their holiday shopping till the last moment; DoorDash comes to their rescue, of course.

From pretending to be carollers so that the gift’s recipient does not know her father ordered a headphone for her at the last minute to hiding behind a bush to discreetly deliver a bottle of wine to make sure nobody knows a grandma had ordered her cake after burning one, DoorDash’s ads make for a fun watch. The delivery brand’s in-house creative studio Superette has made the three ads.

It’s interesting to note how the brand ensures that no one knows it delivered the gifts—an effort to stay on top of the minds of grateful last-minute shoppers all year long in 2025.

The three ads, each over 30 seconds long, stand in contrast to 10-20 second ads from the food and grocery delivery brands in India that are now mostly focused on virality and banter with each other.