Doritos launches ‘Dinamita’ an explosive range of tortilla chips

Doritos Dinamita has introduced two fresh flavours, especially adapted and customised for the Indian palette.
Doritos Dinamita has launched a new brand campaign to introduce two extraordinary flavours- fiery lime and chilli and sizzlin’ hot that promise to deliver a big crunch in every bite. With these new flavours, the brand aims to retain its leadership in one of the fastest growing tortilla chips markets in the world.
The ad film features a bunch of campers who are stranded in the middle of nowhere waiting for the rescue team. As they fail to get the attention of the chopper hovering over them, the youngest one stumbles on the last packet of Doritos Dinamita in his backpack. He has a ‘eureka’ moment seeing the dynamic shape of the chip. He crunches on it to create an explosion that diverts the chopper back to the campsite, successfully rescuing all of them.
Pranshu Sahni, category lead, Doritos, PepsiCo India, said, “While the all-new Doritos Dinamita perfectly embodies the boldness of the consumer it's designed for, we wanted to amplify its crunch with a compelling narrative. Through our film, we’ve not only highlighted the ‘explosive’ nature of the product, but also our strong believe in bold self-expression.”
“New Doritos Dinamita is shaped like a dynamite and has a fiery taste, this gave rise to the idea of ‘Har Bite Mein Blast’. The film dramatises this idea in the brand’s signature style of humour", added Vikram Pandey (Spiky), national creative director, Leo Burnett.
‘Har Bite Mein Blast’ will be brought to life through a robust 360-degree surround campaign. The chips are available at Rs 20 and Rs 30 across all retail and e-commerce platforms in India.
Credits:
Creative Agency – Leo Burnett
Dheeraj Sinha – CEO & Chief Strategy Officer–South Asia
Raj Deepak Das – CEO & Chief Creative Officer–South Asia
Samir Gangahar – President-North
Vikram Pandey – National Creative Director
Saarthak Dutt – Executive Creative Director
Atin Ahluwalia – Creative Director
Hardik Trivedi – Creative Director
Syed Imran Imamuddin – Associate Creative Director
Sneha Rajpurohit – Senior Copywriter
Bikash Patra – Art Director
Neha Kapoor – Vice President
Uday Lalotra – Brand Services Partner
Shriya Sachdeva – Senior Brand Services Associate
Noor Samra – Senior Vice President
Shailja Dhoundiyal – Brand Strategy Director
Production House – The Pack
Director – Vivek Kakkar