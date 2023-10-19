Doritos launches ‘Dinamita’ an explosive range of tortilla chips

The ad film features a bunch of campers who are stranded in the middle of nowhere waiting for the rescue team. As they fail to get the attention of the chopper hovering over them, the youngest one stumbles on the last packet of Doritos Dinamita in his backpack. He has a ‘eureka’ moment seeing the dynamic shape of the chip. He crunches on it to create an explosion that diverts the chopper back to the campsite, successfully rescuing all of them.