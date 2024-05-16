Dorset launches 'Every door deserves a Dorset' campaign to safeguard the precious things at home

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The film was conceptualised by Enormous and directed by Prakash Verma of Nirvana Films.
Door Hardware and Digital Locking Solutions has recently launched a high-emotion film in the home security and lock category that feature ads employing slapstick humour. The campaign aims to stand out from the sea of sameness by creating a strong emotional pull and reinforcing the brand’s promise to safeguard what is precious to consumers.
Ashish Khazanchi, managing partner and COO at Enormous, elaborated, “The idea of security has gone beyond the idea of mere protection. The customer seeks beyond the rational from who they trust with their security. An idea of preservation of a way of life and of preservation of things that are important beyond just the prices tags that exist on them. What people value is not mere things but parts of their lives and memories, invested in those things. We wanted to bring it alive through a campaign built around this idea. Every home deserves a Dorset.”
Commenting on the campaign, Takshay Bansal, joint managing director, Dorset Group, stated, "At Dorset, we're committed to pushing boundaries, using cutting-edge technology and innovation to create superior products. Our engagement with customers goes beyond functionality; it's about tapping into emotions. This emotional connection fuels our innovations, reflecting our belief that 'every door deserves a Dorset'. We're not just providing doors; we're delivering quality, reliability, and innovation that surpass expectations."